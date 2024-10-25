Stratford Police Arrest Two Following Narcotics Transaction Near Honeyspot Motel

On October 23, 2024, the Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics, Vice & Intelligence Unit was conducting proactive surveillance on Honeyspot Road in the area of the Honeyspot Motel. NVI detectives observed a narcotics transaction occur between a female pedestrian and a male operating a green Honda.

After the narcotics transaction had occurred, NVI detectives detained the female pedestrian and conducted a motor vehicle stop of the green Honda several blocks away from the point of the narcotics transaction. The subsequent investigation resulted in the arrests of both the female pedestrian and the male operator of the green Honda.

Brandi Lee Chiero was transported to headquarters and charged with Illegal Possession of Crack Cocaine 2nd Offense, Tampering with Evidence, and Violation of Conditions of Release. A November 4, 2024 court date was issued. Brandi Lee Chiero is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Gregory Shawn Thompson was transported to headquarters and charged with Illegal Sales of Crack Cocaine, Criminal Possession of Ammunition, Illegal Possession of a High Capacity Magazine, Violation of a Protective Order, Misuse of a Registration Plate, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, and Operating a Motor Vehicle with No Insurance. An October 24, 2024 court date was issued. Gregory Shawn Thompson is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.