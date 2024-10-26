Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Wanted Fugitive Zha Harris

Oct 26, 2024

The Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics, Vice, and Intelligence Unit is seeking public assistance in locating 50-year-old Zha Harris, who fled on foot during a recent traffic stop on Honeyspot Road. NVI detectives have obtained an arrest warrant charging Harris with multiple offenses, including Violation of Conditions of Release, Interfering with a Police Officer, Operating Under Suspension, and Engaging Police in Pursuit. Harris, who has three additional warrants for Failure to Appear in court, is last known to be driving an unregistered black BMW 530i and may also go by the names “Marie Bey” or “Zha Bey.” Harris faces a total bond of $90,000. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact NVI Detective Jon Policano at 475-319-0316 via text or call.

