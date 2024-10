On October 22, 2024, at approximately 7:00 AM, Milford Police took custody of Taquan Lee, a 30-year-old man from Bridgeport, in connection with an active arrest warrant. Lee is accused of burglarizing Lids at 1201 Boston Post Road, where he was previously employed, and is alleged to have taken $2,444 worth of deposits from the store in 2022. He faces charges of third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, and second-degree larceny.

