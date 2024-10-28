FAIRFIELD POLICE INVESTIGATE ARMED CARJACKING INCIDENT

FAIRFIELD, CT – On October 27, 2024, at approximately 9:55 AM, the Fairfield County Regional Dispatch Center received a report of an armed carjacking in the area of Walls Drive and North Benson Road.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who reported that they were stopped at a red light in their Porsche 911 Carrera when a gray BMW 5 Series with a misused Connecticut plate cut in front and blocked their vehicle. A male suspect exited the passenger side of the BMW, approached the driver’s side window, and demanded the driver exit the vehicle. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build, wearing dark clothing including a hooded sweatshirt, mask, sunglasses, and sweatpants. He displayed a handgun and instructed the driver to unlock the doors and exit. After the victim complied, the suspect entered the Porsche and fled northbound on I-95 (Exit 22), with the BMW following at high speed.

An initial investigation revealed that the suspect had followed the victim from a nearby gas station prior to the carjacking. Fairfield Police personnel and detectives have been actively working investigative leads through the evening, and this case remains an ongoing, active investigation. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of the Fairfield community. We encourage residents to stay alert and take simple precautions to help protect themselves. The Fairfield Police Department remains vigilant and is dedicated to thoroughly investigating incidents like these and keeping our community safe.”

To support residents in staying vigilant, the Fairfield Police Department offers these general safety tips to help keep residents safe on the road:

Stay Alert : Be aware of your surroundings, especially when stopped at intersections or in unfamiliar areas.

: Be aware of your surroundings, especially when stopped at intersections or in unfamiliar areas. Leave Space : If possible, leave some distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you at stops to allow for an exit if needed.

: If possible, leave some distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you at stops to allow for an exit if needed. Keep Doors Locked : Lock your doors and keep windows up, particularly when stopped in high-traffic or isolated areas.

: Lock your doors and keep windows up, particularly when stopped in high-traffic or isolated areas. Limit Distractions : Avoid using phones or other devices that could distract you when stopped in traffic or at lights.

: Avoid using phones or other devices that could distract you when stopped in traffic or at lights. Report Suspicious Activity: If you notice any suspicious behavior or believe you’re being followed, drive to a well-lit, populated area and contact local law enforcement.

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying the suspect(s) is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (203) 254-4800. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app, by texting the keyword FPDCT followed by your message to 847411 (Tip411), or online at fpdct.com/tips.