Fairfield Health Department Offers a Variety of Different Vaccinations This Cold and Flu Season

Fairfield Health Department to Hold Additional Vaccination Clinics

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (October 25, 2024) – The Fairfield Health Department has a few more opportunities for residents to receive the flu vaccine. The single best way to protect yourself and those around you from the flu is to get vaccinated. It is recommended that everyone over the age of 6 months receive the flu vaccine every year. It takes about 2 weeks after receiving the flu vaccine for the body to develop protection against the flu virus, so now is a good time to get vaccinated.

The Health Department will host additional flu clinics this season for adults and children age 3 and older. These clinics will be held on:

EVERY MONDAY , starting September 9th from 10 AM – 2 PM. No clinic on Monday, November 11th.

At the Public Health Nursing Office located at 100 Mona Terrace in the White Portable behind the Senior Center. Walk-ins are welcome.

At the Public Health Nursing Office located at 100 Mona Terrace in the White Portable behind the Senior Center. By appointment only; please use this link to create an appointment: https://book.appointment-plus.com/dj3x7vbc/?event_service_id=745.

The flu vaccine will be available, while supplies last, in injection form for people 3 years and older. The high-dose vaccine is available for those over the age of 65+. In addition, limited quantities of FluMist will be available for those 3-18 years. If you are a homebound Fairfield resident or if your child is younger than the age of 3 years, please contact the Public Health Nursing Office at 203-256-3150 for more information on how you can be vaccinated.

For a quicker visit, patients can print out the flu vaccine consent form or visit fairfieldct.org/health and bring it completed. Patients should also have their insurance card with them and wear clothes that make it easy to expose the upper arm. You can access the consent form here: https://cms3.revize.com/revize/fairfield/Flu%20Consent%202024-2025.pdf.

In addition to the annual flu vaccine, the Fairfield Health Department is offering a variety of other vaccines this cold and flu season by appointment only. Please use this link to make an appointment: https://book.appointment-plus.com/dj3x7vbc/?event_service_id=745.

Prevnar 20 – Pneumonia vaccine available for those over the age of 65 years

for 6+ months and older RSV – for those over the age of 75 years

Aetna, Anthem BCBS (Empire), Cigna, Connecticare, Medicare, Meritain Health, and United HealthCare (Oxford, UHC, and UMR) are all accepted, and there is no co-pay. Out-of-pocket prices for the Flu and TDaP vaccine are $30 each; High Dose Flu, Prevnar 20, Moderna COVID, and RSV vaccines are $65 each. These are cashless clinics; credit cards and checks will be accepted. For Fairfield residents who don’t have health insurance, please call our office to inquire about discounted prices.

Call your primary care physician for questions about the flu vaccine or any other vaccines offered. If you have questions about the clinics and vaccines offered, please contact the Public Health Nursing Office at 203-256-3150.