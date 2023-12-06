The Connecticut congressional delegation, including U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, along with U.S. Representatives John B. Larson, Rosa DeLauro, Joe Courtney, Jim Himes, and Jahana Hayes, has announced $6.6 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for eight traffic safety projects in Connecticut. The funds, awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program, aim to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries. The federal investment seeks to enhance the safety of Connecticut’s roadways for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists, addressing the concerning rise in traffic-related fatalities.

The funding will support various projects across the state, including a regional transportation safety plan for the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments, a Silas Deane Highway Corridor Study in Wethersfield and Rocky Hill, a sidewalk inventory and safety planning initiative in the City of Hartford, a Comprehensive Traffic Safety Plan in Middletown, a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan Grant for the City of Danbury, and similar safety action plans for Ridgefield and Glastonbury. The Western Connecticut Council of Governments will receive substantial funds for safety improvements, including new crosswalks, curb extensions, bus stops, and speed reduction efforts. These projects align with the Safe Streets and Roads for All program’s goal of achieving zero deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.

This federal investment comes at a crucial time when traffic fatalities have reached record highs. The delegation emphasizes the significance of these projects in promoting safer roadways for all users and addresses the urgent need to reduce traffic-related deaths and enhance overall roadway safety. The announcement coincides with ongoing efforts, including Senator Blumenthal’s reintroduction of the Road to Zero resolution, aiming to eliminate roadway fatalities by 2050 through improved data collection and access to safe transportation options.