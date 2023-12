Ansonia News: Homicide Arrest

#Ansonia CT– On December 12, 2023, Sahvone Valentine, age 20, of Hartford was arrested for his involvement in the homicide of Abdul-Jalil Humphrey on July 14, 2023 on Hodge Avenue in Ansonia. Valentine was charged with Felony Murder, Murder, Robbery First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree, Criminal Possession of Firearm and Theft of Firearm.

The arrest of Sahvon Valentine was the result of a multi-agency investigation where a second suspect, Jada Artis, age 17 of Ansonia, was arrested on November 3, 2023. Artis was charged with Felony Murder, Robbery First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree, and Hindering Prosecution.