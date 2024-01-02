Ansonia News: Person Shot

On January 1, 2024 at about 1:20 A.M. the Ansonia Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a person shot near the intersection of East Main Street and Tremont Street. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle off the road on the sidewalk with a male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, he was shot at least once in the lower body. The male was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition. The initial investigation determined the shooting took place on South Cliff Street near Cottage Avenue and the male then drove to East Main Street before driving off the road onto the sidewalk. The investigation is ongoing and the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885