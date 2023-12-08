Bridgeport Hospital Incident

I received several texts and messages asking about the police presence. Bridgeport Police said at “3:04 PM, someone called 911 to report that a guy at Bridgeport Hospital had a gun and threatened to use it on someone else there. The Bridgeport Police went to check, but they didn’t find any gun, and nobody got hurt. The Police department confirmed that there was never a gun involved at any point during the incident.

Two sources told me that it was a man threatening his girlfriend and that he was arrested for threatening and violating a protective order.

