Bridgeport Hospital Incident

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 7, 2023

I received several texts and messages asking about the police presence. Bridgeport Police said at “3:04 PM, someone called 911 to report that a guy at Bridgeport Hospital had a gun and threatened to use it on someone else there. The Bridgeport Police went to check, but they didn’t find any gun, and nobody got hurt. The Police department confirmed that there was never a gun involved at any point during the incident.
Two sources told me that it was a man threatening his girlfriend and that he was arrested for threatening and violating a protective order.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

