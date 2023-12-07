Remembering Pearl Harbor

Mayor Ganim, along with other city officials and veterans commemorated the 82nd anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. More than 2,300 U.S. servicemen were killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Those in attendance were handed a slip of paper with the name of a servicemember to remember that individual killed in that attack. I was to remember Navy Water Tender 1st Class Stephen Pepe, 43, who was on the USS Oklahoma when it was hit by Japanese torpedoes. His body was found and identified by DNA in 2018, 77 years after his death.

