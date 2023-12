The following are preliminary Christmas holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/22/2023, at 12:00 a.m., to Monday, 12/25/2023, at 6:00 a.m.:

Total Calls for Service – 3,313 Speeding Violations – 218 Seatbelt Violations – 7

Other Moving Violations (Following too Closely, Failure to Move Over, etc.) – 187 DUI Arrests – 29

Motor Vehicle Accidents – 244 With Injury – 21 Fatalities – 2 (Franklin, Westport) Serious Injury – 1 (Essex)

Motorist Assists – 295