Norwalk News: Robbery Suspect

Norwalk Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the pictured

individual. The individual is a suspect in a robbery that occurred on January 15, 2024 in the parking

lot of 5 Haviland Street. The suspect approached the victim armed with a handgun and demanded he

hand over his personal items and vehicle. The victim complied and was not injured. The suspect fled

the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about this incident is asked to contact

Detective Taylor at 203-854-3183, or by email at Ltaylor@norwalkct.gov. Anonymous tips can be left

at any of the following:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed

by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)