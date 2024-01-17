Westport News: House Fire

On January 16, 2024, at 1:37 PM, the Westport Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 65 Compo Rd South. The incident occurred in the afternoon at approximately 1:30 PM, with first arriving units encountering moderate to heavy fire conditions on the second floor of a residential building comprising two living units. Firefighters deployed two hose lines, conducted victim searches, and successfully evacuated all human occupants. Unfortunately, one family pet was rescued, while another was found deceased in the building.

The Westport Fire Marshal’s Office initiated an investigation into the fire. Concurrently, the fire department was already responding to the area due to a large fallen tree across the road, causing power and utility lines to collapse and posing an additional hazard to the scene. As of the current report, there are no reported civilian or firefighter injuries. The building was declared uninhabitable, prompting the relocation of residents to stay with family. The Red Cross provided assistance to one resident for relocation. All fire units cleared the scene by 3:38 PM. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.