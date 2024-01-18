BRIDGEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE UNIT WARRANT SWEEP – OPERATION “SUNRISE AT CONGRESS 2024”

On January 17, 2024, the Bridgeport Police Department’s (BPD) Domestic Violence Unit conducted a warrant sweep designated as operation “Sunrise at Congress 2024”. Several state and local law enforcement agencies participated in this operation to include the Westport Police Department, Monroe Police Department, Trumbull Police Department, Fairfield Police Department, Connecticut State Police (CSP) Violent Crime Task Force-BPT, CSP Gang Unit, BPD Tactical Narcotics Team, and the BPD Patrol Division. These units addressed multiple outstanding arrest warrants in Bridgeport, Connecticut with a focus on Domestic Violence.

Bridgeport Police Detectives Adam Roscoe and Jesse Meade spent several days planning this operation and conducted extensive research with respect to the locations of several wanted parties. Within 24 hours, 22 suspects were taken into custody with a total of 28 arrest warrants served. The following is the breakdown of the subjects arrested with charges and bond. Additional arrests are expected.

42-year-old Terra Johnson: Warrant for Assault in the 3rd Degree (3 counts) and 53a-182 Disorderly Conduct. $7,500 bond.

41-year-old Patrik Rodrigues-Alonso: Warrant for 53a-183b Interfering with an Emergency Call, 53a-61 Assault in the 3rd Degree, 53a-63 Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, 53a-64bb Strangulation/Suffocation in the in the 2nd Degree, 53a-95 Unlawful Restraint in the 1st Degree, 53-21 Risk of Injury to a Child, and 53a-182 Disorderly Conduct. $35,000 bond.

45-year-old Francisco Pancracio: Warrant for 53a-223b(d)(1) Criminal Violation of a Restraining Order, 53a-49/53a-125b Criminal Attempt Larceny in the 6th Degree, and 53a-182 Disorderly Conduct. $5,000 Bond.

51-year-old Timmy Campbell: (3 Warrants) 53a-173 Failure to Appear in the 2nd Degree. Bond is $10,000. 53a-172 Failure to Appear in the 1st Degree. Bond is $50,000. 53a-172 Failure to Appear in the 1st Degree. $50,000 bond.

32-year-old Joshua Shamar Huff: (3 Warrants) 53a-117 Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree and 53a-181 Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree. Bond is $5,000. 53a-62 (a)(1)Threatening in the 2nd Degree and 53a-182 Disorderly Conduct. Bond is $5,000. 53a-107 Criminal Trespass in the 1st Degree, 53a-95 Unlawful Restraint in the 1st Degree, 53a-61 Assault in the 3rd Degree, and 53a-182 Disorderly Conduct. Bond is $10,000.

43-year-old Veronica Rivera: Warrant for 53a-173 Failure to appear in the 2nd Degree. $5,000 bond.

51-year-old Debora Vargas-Zayas: Warrant for 53a-117 Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree and 53a-182 Disorderly Conduct. $5,000 bond.

58-year-old Roosevelt Womack: Warrant for 53a-61 Assault in the 3rd Degree, 53a-183b Interfering with an Emergency Call, 53a-62(a)(2)A Threatening 2nd / Violence to terrorize, 53a-181 Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree, and 53a-117 Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree. $25,000 bond.

26-year-old Samantha Hernandez-Garcia: Warrant for 53a-182 Disorderly Conduct. $1,000 bond.

46-year-old Tasha Daniels: Warrant for 53a-182 Disorderly Conduct and 53a-61 Assault in the 3rd Degree. $5,000 bond.

42-year-old Frederick Barnett: (2 Warrants) 53a-61 Assault in the 3rd Degree. $5,000 bond. 53a-96 Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree and 53a-182 Disorderly Conduct. $5,000 bond.

21-year-old Gisabell Lozada: Warrant for 53a-61 Assault in the 3rd Degree. $5,000 bond.

59-year-old James Szarmach: Warrant for 53a-63 Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree, and Assault in the 3rd Degree. $5,000 bond.

39-year-old Florentino Bautista: Warrant for 53-21 Risk of Injury to a Child and 53a-182 Disorderly Conduct. $10,000 bond.

36-year-old Xavier Pugo: Warrant for 53a-96 Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree, 53a-64 Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree, and 53a-182 Disorderly Conduct. $5,000 bond.

31-year-old Brayan Tosado-Soler: Warrant for 53a-173 Failure to Appear in the 2nd Degree. $25,000 bond.

40-year-old Nestor Nunez: Warrant for 53a-96 Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree, 53a-62(a)(2)A Threatening in the 2nd Degree / Violence to Terrorize, and 53a-182 Disorderly Conduct. $25,000 bond.

60-year-old Rafael Collazo: (2 Warrants) Violating Conditions of Release in the 2nd Degree, Bond is $7,500. 53a-223 Violation of a Protective Order, Bond is $25,000.

27-year-old Quran Mcclain: Warrant for 53a-117 Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree and 53a-61 and Assault in the 3rd Degree. $10,000 bond.

39-year-old Jose Henandez: Warrant for 53a-183 Harassment in the 2nd Degree and Threatening in the 2nd Degree / Violence to Terrorize. $75,000 bond.

42-year-old Edward Brown: Warrant for 54-252 Failure to Register – Sexual Violence. $5,000 bond.

56-year-old Glenn Little: Warrant for 54-252 Failure to Register- Sexual Violence. $50,000 bond.