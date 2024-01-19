Milford News: Arrest in Sexual Assault Case

On October 31, 2023, officers received a complaint that a juvenile had been sexually assaulted in the past. The Milford Police Department Detective Bureau began an investigation and John MacSweeney was developed as a suspect. Detective Gallagher submitted a warrant for his arrest, and it was issued by Milford Superior Court.

On January 15, 2023, MacSweeney came to the Milford Police Department and turned himself in for the arrest warrant.

John MacSweeney, 39, of the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Waterbury, was charged with

Sexual Assault 4th Degree (2 Counts) and Risk of Injury to a Minor (2 Counts). He was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on February 13, 2024.

Post navigation