Stratford Library Offers Yarn SwapCrafters Invited to Exchange on January 27

The Stratford Library Reference Department and its Knit Wits program present a Yarn Swap on Saturday, January 27 (2024) at 11 am. The program is free and open to the public. One crafter’s unwanted yarn is another’s inspiration. Do you have a yarn stash that is languishing, unused and unappreciated?

Crafters are invited to bring their unwanted yarn to the Library’s first-ever Yarn Swap. Participants should package their yarn in clear bags and be ready to negotiate with fellow yarn lovers. Tables will be available to set-up and display yarns and crafters can also bring knitting accessories (books, needles, project bags) which need to be in good and clean condition. Attendees are also encouraged to stay and knit. Light refreshments will be available.

The Yarn Swap will be held in the Stratford Library Lovell Room from 11 am – 2 pm

on January 27. Due to limited space, registration is required by calling the

Stratford Library at 203.385.4164 or online at: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/11364456.

