2 Die In I95 Crash

In a tragic collision involving multiple vehicles, one of the vehicles was a tractor-trailer, resulting in the closure of both sides of the highway for several hours.

Police have reported the unfortunate demise of William Foster, 75, from Bridgeport, and the tractor-trailer driver, Fred Nimmon, 70, from Aspers, Pa. A third driver, whose injuries appeared minor, received treatment at Bridgeport Hospital, according to Connecticut State Police troopers.

The incident occurred just before midnight in the northbound lanes before Exit 22, as per state police reports. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2018 Chevrolet Impala, a 2023 BMW 300, and the tractor-trailer were traveling northbound. The Chevy spun out of the center lane, entered the median, and collided with a jersey barrier. Subsequently, the disabled Chevy ended up back in the center lane.

The BMW, also in the center lane, collided with the disabled Chevy, resulting in William Foster being ejected from his vehicle, state police stated. Following this, the tractor-trailer struck the Chevy, causing the truck to enter the median and collide with the jersey barrier. Fred Nimmon, the tractor-trailer driver, was also ejected from the vehicle.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad responded to the scene to assist in the ongoing investigation. Both lanes of traffic were closed during the investigation, and as of approximately 7 a.m., the crash site had been cleared, according to the state Department of Transportation. Traffic cameras from the agency showed normal flow in the area.

Individuals who witnessed the crash are urged to contact Trooper Eliana Builes #898 via email at Eliana.Builes@ct.gov as part of the investigation.