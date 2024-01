ATTEMPTED CARJACKING

UPDATE– A second attempt just happened at 6:30pm on the Merritt Parkway Fairfield rest area. Police are looking for a white Audi. Please stay alert!

2024-01-25@4:11pm#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic–A report of an ATTEMPTED carjacking on I-95 northbound rest area. Although the description of the suspect vehicle is vague, it’s important to always be alert at gas stations and rest areas.