Bridgeport News: Rollover On Ellsworth Street

2023-01-04@7:33pm–#Bridgeport CT–
Just after 7:30pm Thursday night, first responders were called to Ellsworth Street for a rolled-over min-van. Firefighters used their skills and rescue tools to extricate the occupants. The minivan hit a parked pickup truck causing the minivan to roll over. The details surrounding the circumstances of the rollover remain under investigation as authorities work to gather information about the incident but a medical condition of the driver is being speculated as a possible cause of the crash. I’ll update you as details become available.