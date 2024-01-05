Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Rollover On Ellsworth Street

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 4, 2024

2023-01-04@7:33pm–#Bridgeport CT–

Just after 7:30pm Thursday night, first responders were called to Ellsworth Street for a rolled-over min-van. Firefighters used their skills and rescue tools to extricate the occupants. The minivan hit a parked pickup truck causing the minivan to roll over. The details surrounding the circumstances of the rollover remain under investigation as authorities work to gather information about the incident but a medical condition of the driver is being speculated as a possible cause of the crash. I’ll update you as details become available.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: CRIMINAL ATTEMPT ASSAULT IN THE 1ST DEGREE OF AN ELDERLY-DISABLED PERSON

Jan 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Milford Stratford

Milford News: Burglary Arrest

Jan 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

I-95 Crash!

Jan 3, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Rollover On Ellsworth Street

Jan 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: CRIMINAL ATTEMPT ASSAULT IN THE 1ST DEGREE OF AN ELDERLY-DISABLED PERSON

Jan 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Milford Stratford

Milford News: Burglary Arrest

Jan 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

I-95 Crash!

Jan 3, 2024 Stephen Krauchick