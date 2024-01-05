Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: CRIMINAL ATTEMPT ASSAULT IN THE 1ST DEGREE OF AN ELDERLY-DISABLED PERSON

Jan 4, 2024


On December 17, 2023, around 12:40 pm, the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received a report about an individual who had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was later identified as a 33-year-old man from Bridgeport, with previous addresses linking him to Stratford, CT. He is currently in critical condition.

Later that day, at approximately 3:45 pm, the Bridgeport Police EOC received additional information from concerned citizens who reported a potential crime scene in the 400 block of Hollister Avenue. Police officers promptly responded, confirming the existence of a crime scene inside a residence with multiple pieces of evidence. The Bridgeport Police Department’s Forensic Identification Unit is on-site, actively processing the scene. Detectives are conducting interviews with various citizens, documenting their findings. It has been established that the 33-year-old male sustained his injuries while inside the residence on Hollister Avenue.

The Bridgeport Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Kevin Cronin, the assigned case officer, at 203-581-5292. Alternatively, citizens can provide tips through the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203-576-TIPS.

