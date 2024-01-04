Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport Milford Stratford

Milford News: Burglary Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 4, 2024

On April 24, 2023, the police got a call about a burglar alarm going off at Bruneau’s Service Center on Rowe Avenue. When they got there, it looked like a burglary had just happened. The front door was open, the windows were broken, and the cash register was outside in front of the building.

The detectives from the Milford Police Department started investigating and collected evidence from the scene. As they looked into it, they identified Rashaan Cherry, Jr. as a suspect. Detective Dancy got a warrant for his arrest, and the Milford Superior Court issued it.

On December 30, 2023, the Bridgeport Police Department took Cherry into custody and handed him over to the Milford Police Department for the arrest warrant. Rashaan Cherry, Jr., who is 18 and lives on Evelyn Street, Stratford, was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree. He was let go with a Promise to Appear and is set to go to court in Milford on January 23, 2024.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

I-95 Crash!

Jan 3, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Make Firearms Arrest

Jan 1, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Multiple OD’s

Dec 31, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport Milford Stratford

Milford News: Burglary Arrest

Jan 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

I-95 Crash!

Jan 3, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Structure Fire

Jan 2, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Ansonia News: Person Shot

Jan 1, 2024 Stephen Krauchick