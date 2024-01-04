Milford News: Burglary Arrest

On April 24, 2023, the police got a call about a burglar alarm going off at Bruneau’s Service Center on Rowe Avenue. When they got there, it looked like a burglary had just happened. The front door was open, the windows were broken, and the cash register was outside in front of the building.

The detectives from the Milford Police Department started investigating and collected evidence from the scene. As they looked into it, they identified Rashaan Cherry, Jr. as a suspect. Detective Dancy got a warrant for his arrest, and the Milford Superior Court issued it.

On December 30, 2023, the Bridgeport Police Department took Cherry into custody and handed him over to the Milford Police Department for the arrest warrant. Rashaan Cherry, Jr., who is 18 and lives on Evelyn Street, Stratford, was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree. He was let go with a Promise to Appear and is set to go to court in Milford on January 23, 2024.