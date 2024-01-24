Fairfield School Employee Arrested On Child Pornography

On November 13, 2023, the Fairfield Police Department was notified by the Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit of a tip they received involving the potential possession of child pornography within the Town of Fairfield.

The Fairfield Police Department Investigative Division conducted an exhaustive investigation, including numerous search and seizure warrants, which led them to develop Peter Wheeler, Jr. (DOB 01/30/2000) of Fairfield, CT as a potential suspect.

The investigation also revealed that Wheeler was an employee of the Fairfield Public School system. The Fairfield Public School administration was notified once this information was confirmed earlier this month. Wheeler was removed from having any further interactions with students and staff immediately and not permitted into any buildings.

On January 11, 2024, a Search and Seizure Warrant was executed at Wheeler’s Fairfield, CT home, and several digital devices were seized and subsequently examined following the execution of additional Search and Seizure warrants. The examination of these devices revealed evidence supporting a charge of possession of child pornography.

Wheeler has been cooperative throughout the entire investigation.

On January 23, 2024, Peter Wheeler, Jr. (DOB 01/30/2000) of Fairfield, CT was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography 1st Degree in violation of C.G.S. 53a-196d. He was issued a court appearance date of February 6, 2024, at Bridgeport Superior Court and is currently being held on a $250,000 court-set bond.

“The safety and well-being of our residents, especially our children, is our top priority. The Fairfield Police Department is committed to working tirelessly to investigate and address any actions that threaten the safety of our community, particularly those involving individuals in positions of trust. We appreciate the collaboration with the Fairfield Public Schools and our law enforcement partners in this matter and are committed to upholding the highest standards of accountability and transparency.” – Chief Robert Kalamaras