Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Fairfield School Employee Arrested On Child Pornography

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 23, 2024

On November 13, 2023, the Fairfield Police Department was notified by the Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit of a tip they received involving the potential possession of child pornography within the Town of Fairfield.

The Fairfield Police Department Investigative Division conducted an exhaustive investigation, including numerous search and seizure warrants, which led them to develop Peter Wheeler, Jr. (DOB 01/30/2000) of Fairfield, CT as a potential suspect.

The investigation also revealed that Wheeler was an employee of the Fairfield Public School system. The Fairfield Public School administration was notified once this information was confirmed earlier this month. Wheeler was removed from having any further interactions with students and staff immediately and not permitted into any buildings.

On January 11, 2024, a Search and Seizure Warrant was executed at Wheeler’s Fairfield, CT home, and several digital devices were seized and subsequently examined following the execution of additional Search and Seizure warrants. The examination of these devices revealed evidence supporting a charge of possession of child pornography.

Wheeler has been cooperative throughout the entire investigation.

On January 23, 2024, Peter Wheeler, Jr. (DOB 01/30/2000) of Fairfield, CT was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography 1st Degree in violation of C.G.S. 53a-196d. He was issued a court appearance date of February 6, 2024, at Bridgeport Superior Court and is currently being held on a $250,000 court-set bond.

“The safety and well-being of our residents, especially our children, is our top priority. The Fairfield Police Department is committed to working tirelessly to investigate and address any actions that threaten the safety of our community, particularly those involving individuals in positions of trust. We appreciate the collaboration with the Fairfield Public Schools and our law enforcement partners in this matter and are committed to upholding the highest standards of accountability and transparency.” – Chief Robert Kalamaras

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport Fairfield

Fairfield News: Park Avenue Crash

Jan 23, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Swatting Incident

Jan 15, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Gas Station Robbed

Jan 13, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield School Employee Arrested On Child Pornography

Jan 23, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Department Regional Auto Theft Task Force, Shelton Police, and Connecticut State Police Gang Unit Make 3 Arrests

Jan 23, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport Fairfield

Fairfield News: Park Avenue Crash

Jan 23, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Doggie On The Highway

Jan 22, 2024 Stephen Krauchick