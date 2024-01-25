GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES $12.1 MILLION IN SMALL CITIES GRANTS AWARDED TO EIGHT MUNICIPALITIES TO MODERNIZE AND REHABILITATE HOUSING AND COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila-Mosquera Bruno today announced that the Connecticut Department of Housing is awarding $12.1 million in grants to eight municipalities for upgrades that will modernize and rehabilitate housing for low and moderate-income individuals, as well as community infrastructure.

The grants are being awarded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities program, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Housing with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Eligible projects are required to be in a municipality with a population of fewer than 50,000 residents.

“These grants go a long way in improving neighborhoods so that we can make our communities more attractive and encourage economic growth for the benefit of all our residents,” Governor Lamont said. “I thank Connecticut’s Congressional delegation and the Biden administration for securing this funding for our state’s smaller communities.”

“These awards will help the quality of life for Connecticut residents in our state-sponsored housing portfolio,” Commissioner Mosquera-Bruno said. “These properties serve households with some of the greatest needs. The Connecticut Department of Housing and the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority continue working with the intent to address our portfolio while leveraging the CDBG Small Cities funding. These federal funds give us flexibility, allowing us to assist municipalities while leveraging different resources.”

The recipients of this round of CDBG Small Cities program grants are as follows:

Jewett City – Improvements for Wastewater Treatment Plant ($600,000) : The proposed program is an infrastructure project that will provide funding to perform flood control measures at the Jewett City Wastewater Treatment Plant. A concrete wall along the Quinebaug River will be constructed and the elevation of the access road will be raised. This project is of major concern to the citizens of Jewett City because in 2010 the facility was nearly lost to flooding that occurred due to torrential rains where over 13 inches of rain fell within 30 hours. During that time, the river water breached its banks and encroached onto the grounds of the plant to a depth of four to six feet in areas abutting the buildings. The flood control wall will alleviate any such future hazard.

Morris – East Street Housing ($1,000,000) : This includes the design and building of infrastructure for the proposed affordable housing project. The nature of East Street Housing is to provide affordable housing to people in the Morris and surrounding area in search of a better quality of living and avoid having to relocate and move to another location to find adequate, affordable living accommodations proposed affordable housing project.

: This includes the design and building of infrastructure for the proposed affordable housing project. The nature of East Street Housing is to provide affordable housing to people in the Morris and surrounding area in search of a better quality of living and avoid having to relocate and move to another location to find adequate, affordable living accommodations proposed affordable housing project. Rocky Hill – Rehabilitation of 36 Willow Road ($2,000,000) : The renovations include replacing the roofing materials on seven of the nine buildings; replacing rotted rake and fascia materials on all buildings; upgrading the existing handicap units; installing walk-in showers in all remaining units; installing new windows in all units and the community building; repairing fire alarms; replacing exhaust fans; installing new flooring; and making site improvements, including paving, creation of additional handicap parking, and pavement markings.

Scotland – Town Hall ADA Improvements ($1,500,000) : The focus of the renovations will be on the removal of architectural barriers to accessing the building and providing access to and within the building at all levels. Renovations will include immediate and urgent repairs including roof and truss repairs, and replacement of damaged siding, sills, and exterior enclosures, including windows and doors. This also includes removal of environmental hazards, including lead-based paint, asbestos, and mold, as well as the repair and repainting of fire escape structures. Included in the renovations will be the addition of an elevator to allow ADA access to all levels and offices within the town hall. ADA renovations will also address repairs to the entry ramp and stairs, railings, bathrooms, doors, and hallway widths, as well as dedicated handicap parking at the base of the elevator without having to use the state highway for wheelchair access. A new parking area will be constructed in the gravel parking and maintenance access around the building.

: The focus of the renovations will be on the removal of architectural barriers to accessing the building and providing access to and within the building at all levels. Renovations will include immediate and urgent repairs including roof and truss repairs, and replacement of damaged siding, sills, and exterior enclosures, including windows and doors. This also includes removal of environmental hazards, including lead-based paint, asbestos, and mold, as well as the repair and repainting of fire escape structures. Included in the renovations will be the addition of an elevator to allow ADA access to all levels and offices within the town hall. ADA renovations will also address repairs to the entry ramp and stairs, railings, bathrooms, doors, and hallway widths, as well as dedicated handicap parking at the base of the elevator without having to use the state highway for wheelchair access. A new parking area will be constructed in the gravel parking and maintenance access around the building. Vernon – Grove Court and Grove Court Extension Renovations ($1,000,000) : The scope of work consists of asphalt roof replacement on all buildings. New seamless white aluminum gutters with leaf screens and downspouts will also be installed to divert the water away from the building’s foundation. Asbestos abatement will also be performed in all buildings. Additional work includes upgrades to the existing ADA units for current compliance and renovation of six units total to achieve the required 10% compliance for ADA accommodations. The community room laundry and bathrooms are also scheduled to be renovated to meet current ADA compliance design requirements.

Wethersfield – Renovations at Harvey Fuller Senior Housing ($2,000,000) : This scope includes abatement of asbestos in mastic, where needed; repairing the building's deteriorated slab and rusted piping in slabs; installing new flooring throughout; replacing bathroom sinks, tub/showers, exhaust fans, ceiling lights and grab bars; replace ductless heat pumps at each apartment; and installation of a generator at the community building. It also includes adding alternates when bidding for the installation of a ductless heat pump at the community building, replacing bath fixtures in the community building, and unit pricing for replacing kitchen exhaust fans throughout the units.

: This scope includes abatement of asbestos in mastic, where needed; repairing the building’s deteriorated slab and rusted piping in slabs; installing new flooring throughout; replacing bathroom sinks, tub/showers, exhaust fans, ceiling lights and grab bars; replace ductless heat pumps at each apartment; and installation of a generator at the community building. It also includes adding alternates when bidding for the installation of a ductless heat pump at the community building, replacing bath fixtures in the community building, and unit pricing for replacing kitchen exhaust fans throughout the units. Windham – Improvements At Father Honan Terrace ($2,000,000) : This scope includes renovating all unit kitchens and bathrooms including low flow fixtures, HE toilets, Energy Star appliances, and additional ADA upgrades to the existing ADA units; Community Room ADA upgrades to the bathroom, kitchen, laundry room, and doors; interior and exterior LED lighting upgrades; replacing interior doors and hardware; additional attic insulation; upgrades to the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors; replacement of heat pumps; installation of a backup generator; upgrades to the call for aid system; interior painting; and water heater replacements.

Windsor – Shad Run Terrace Housing Modernization ($2,000,000): The renovations include the installation of new energy-efficient windows; installation of new energy-efficient exterior doors and hardware; replacement of storm and screen doors; installation of new vinyl siding; replacement of asphalt shingle roofing and gutters system; and unit PTAC systems.

Additional information about the CDBG Small Cities program is available online at portal.ct.gov/DOH/DOH/Programs/Small-Cities-Program.