MURPHY, COLLEAGUES TO INTRODUCE RESOLUTION IN SUPPORT OF U.S. SOCCER’S BID FOR THE 2027 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and other members of Congress on Thursday announced that they will introduce a bipartisan, bicameral concurrent resolution in support of the United States Soccer Federation’s bid for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which would be hosted jointly by the United States and Mexico. The full text of the Senate Concurrent Resolution can be read here. The full text of the House Concurrent Resolution can be read here.





Murphy is leading the resolution along with U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.). U.S. Representatives Darin LaHood (R-Ill.-16), Rick Larsen (D-Wash.-2), Don Bacon (R-Neb.-2), and Kathy Castor (D-Fla.-14), are also leading the resolution from the side of the House of Representatives. The resolution highlights the New Heights Bid Committee’s efforts to bring the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup to the United States and Mexico and the positive impact hosting the tournament would have on the United States.



“Women’s soccer is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, and no country is better positioned to showcase the sport than the United States,” said the members in a joint statement. “The Women’s FIFA World Cup is poised to break attendance records, generate economic growth and tourism, and lead to further development in women’s soccer and youth sports. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and a plethora of potential host cities, holding the tournament in the United States would set a new standard for quality and security. We look forward to working with the White House, relevant federal agencies, and our state and local partners to support the efforts of the U.S. Soccer Federation to bring the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup to the United States.”



“We are incredibly thankful for the support from Congress for the U.S. Soccer’s New Heights Bid to bring the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup to the United States and Mexico. Women’s soccer has seen increased investments and groundbreaking achievements in revenue, viewership, and participation across the globe. Our joint bid not only promises to set attendance and financial records but also underscores our commitment to gender equality by hosting back-to-back Men’s and Women’s World Cups. The financial success we can generate by hosting the Women’s World Cup will also have an incredible impact on women’s soccer across the globe. Our vision is to have the proceeds garnered from the tournament thoughtfully distributed to every Federation, thus propelling the advancement of the women’s game and fostering a sustained impact on the growth and development of women’s soccer. We are confident the United States and Mexico can host the largest women’s sporting event in history, fostering international goodwill, and inspiring young players worldwide and showcasing limitless possibilities in women’s soccer,” said U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone.



Soccer remains one of the most popular sports in the world and in the United States, and the women’s game continues to see exponential growth. The FIFA Women’s World Cup is an international soccer competition featuring the Fédération Internationale de Football Association’s (FIFA) women’s national teams. The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) is the most successful Women’s National Team in the World, winning four Women’s World Cups in 1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019. The United States previously hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1999 and 2003, which are both considered successes and catalysts for increased interest in women’s soccer across North America.



The Congressional Soccer Caucus is an organization consisting of Members of Congress to promote, educate, and raise awareness on issues both domestic and international pertaining to sport. The Soccer Caucus coordinates a variety of briefings and events focused on creating awareness of how sports like soccer can be leveraged to transform communities and ensure that children reach their full potential.



In 2018, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives agreed to a resolution in support of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s successful bid for the upcoming 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.