Shooting Incident

On January 26, 2024 at 12:22 AM Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a person shot within a residence on Hillandale Manor. Patrol Division Officers arrived and located a victim. Officers provided medical aid to a male victim who had been shot in his abdomen. The victim was transported by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital. The Detective Bureau responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. This investigation is active at this time and detectives have determined that this is an isolated incident with no threat to the Norwalk Community.

The Norwalk Police Department Detective Bureau is asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the lead investigator, Detective Downer, who can be reached by telephone at 203-854-3182, or email at Cdowner@norwalkct.gov. Anonymous information may be provided in one of the three ways below.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)