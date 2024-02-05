Norwalk News: Fatal Motorcycle Accident

On February 4, 2024 at 8:19 AM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call reporting an operator of a motorcycle drove off the roadway and struck a telephone pole in the area of 238 West Cedar Street. Norwalk Police, Norwalk Fire Department and Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service were immediately dispatched to the scene and began providing medical aid to the operator, Jared Taylor 41 of Norwalk. Taylor was transported to Norwalk Hospital by ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries.

This accident is under active investigation. We ask that any persons with information relating to the accident contact Officer Taylor Equi either by phone at 203- 854-3035, or by email at tequi@norwalkct.gov. Information can also be shared anonymously using one of the three ways below:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)