East Norwalk Train Station Temporarily Closed from March 11 to March 31, 2024

CTDOT alerts customers of upcoming three-week closure of the East Norwalk Train Station to accommodate construction activities related to the WALK Bridge Replacement Project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is alerting customers of the upcoming temporary closure of the East Norwalk train station from Monday, March 11 to Sunday, March 31, 2024. This closure is due to construction related activities for the WALK Bridge Replacement Project. CTDOT is replacing the 128-year-old swing bridge to strengthen commuter rail safety, enhance commuting reliability and increase operational efficiency along the New Haven Line and Northeast Corridor.

Upcoming work includes installing a new underdrain system under the existing East Norwalk station northern parking lot. The train station and parking lot must be closed to accommodate construction to ensure the safety of workers. No trains will serve East Norwalk Station during this period. Full regular train service remains available at the South Norwalk station at 29 Monroe Street, 1.5 miles west, and at the Westport station at 1 Railroad Place in Westport, 2.2 miles east.

The Norwalk Transit District is providing a free shuttle service, starting March 11, that will operate Monday-Friday during the three-week closure. The shuttle will travel between the East Norwalk and South Norwalk train stations six times in the morning and eight times in the late afternoon/evening during the three-week closure. The shuttle departures and arrivals are timed with the Metro-North schedule. For more information, please contact the Norwalk Transit District at (203) 850-0000 or info@norwalktransit.com.

Additionally, East Norwalk station parking permit holders can access the South Norwalk Train Station Garage at no additional cost during the three-week closure. Parking permits will not be honored at the Westport station.

“To ensure the safety of the workers, the East Norwalk train station will be temporarily closed for three weeks. We encourage customers to utilize the South Norwalk and Westport stations while construction activities are underway,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Bureau Chief of Public Transportation Benjamin Limmer. “We appreciate the continued patience as the WALK Bridge project continues moving forward.”

All rail customers are encouraged to pre-purchase their rail tickets before boarding. Customers may use the MTA TrainTime app or ticket vending machines conveniently located at most New Haven Line stations. For information on how to use the app, visit new.mta.info/traintime.