Norwalk News: Search and Seizure Warrant and Arrest – Vape Shop

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, in collaboration with the State of Connecticut Consumer Protection Drug Control Division, executed a search and seizure warrant at the Smoke House 1 vape shop, situated at 108 Connecticut Avenue.

This action was part of an ongoing investigation into local shops suspected of selling marijuana and hallucinogens without proper licensing. During the operation, investigators confiscated various items from the shop, including over four pounds of marijuana, several hundred products containing THC levels exceeding the legal limit, and approximately $1500 in US currency.

Naud Brandon Rodriguez, aged 26 of Norwalk, was arrested.

Rodriguez faces charges of possession with intent to sell an amount greater than 1 kilogram of cannabis, possession of an amount greater than 1 kilogram of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $75,000, with a court date scheduled for March 26, 2024.