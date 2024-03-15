Norwalk News: Norwalk Police Arrest Suspect in Shooting Case

On January 26, 2024, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a report of shots fired, with one victim sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Responding officers and EMS arrived at the East Norwalk residence to find the victim conscious and alert. The victim was promptly transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment. Subsequently, detectives identified Raymond Dewitt of New Haven, CT, as the suspect and obtained a search warrant for his home, securing crucial evidence. An arrest warrant for Dewitt was subsequently obtained through Stamford Superior Court. On March 14, 2024, members of the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, in collaboration with Norwalk Police Detectives, apprehended Dewitt in New Haven, CT. Dewitt, aged 25, was charged with Assault 1st, Criminal Use of a Weapon, and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit. He is being held on a bond of $250,000.00 and is scheduled to appear in court on March 27, 2024.

