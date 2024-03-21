Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed: Suspect Arrested in Norwalk

On February 24, 2024, at 11:00 PM, Norwalk Police Combined Dispatch received a distress call reporting a robbery involving a pizza delivery driver on Meadow Street. The incident occurred after a phone order was placed at a local restaurant for delivery to a specified address on Meadow Street. Upon arriving at the designated location, the delivery driver encountered an individual identified as Thompson. Thompson, purportedly armed and using intimidation tactics, proceeded to rob the driver by rifling through his pockets and seizing his belongings. Following extensive investigative efforts by the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau, the suspect was identified as Harlie Thompson, prompting the issuance of a warrant for his arrest. On March 20, 2024, Harlie Thompson voluntarily surrendered to authorities at the police headquarters. Thompson, aged 29 of Norwalk, was subsequently arrested and charged with Robbery in the First Degree. He was held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 5, 2024.

