Stratford

“Stories We Tell” at Stratford Library January 29Stratford Historian David Wright To Host New Series

ByAlex

Jan 18, 2024

The Stratford Library will host Stratford Historian David Wright and his new monthly series, “Stratford: The Stories We Tell” on Monday, January 29 at 6:30 pm. The five-part series is free and open to the public. David Wright observes that In Sue Monk Kidd’s book, The Secret Lives of Bees, she writes, “Stories have to be told or they die, and when they die, we can’t remember who we are or why we’re here.” In his new series, “Stratford: The Stories We Tell”, Wright plans to reveal the “hidden” and forgotten stories of Stratford that help us remember who we are and why we’re here. These stories will be reprised in the character of Theodore Judson, Stratford’s most beloved and picturesque storyteller. Mr. Judson served as Stratford’s lighthouse keeper for 41 years. The Stratford News memorialized Judson in 1935 stating he was, “a raconteur of salty tales based on his experiences during the long vigilance at the Stratford Light.” Judson will recall some “salty tales” of Stratford in a series of five presentations which include:

January 29: Love Stories for All

February 26: Amazing Black Citizens, Special for “Black History Month”

March 25: Women of Distinction, Special for “Women’s History Month”

April 29: Homes with History

May 13: Legions of Legends

“Stratford: The Stories We Tell” series, hosted by David Wright, is held from 6:30-7:30 pm on January 29 in the Stratford Library Lovell Room, 2203 Main Street in Stratford, For further information visit:www.stratfordlibrary.org or call the Library at: (203) 385-4162.

By Alex

