Stratford Library Sets 2024 Book Talks Winter/Spring Series Set Thru June 2024

The Stratford Library has announced that its “Books Over Coffee” program will continue for live, in- person meetings in the Lovell Room through June 2024. The monthly book discussion program, hosted by Stratford Library staffer Linda LiDestri, has been a popular staple at the library for over 40 years. It is free and open to the public. The library continues to offer the latest in current titles and topics and on Wednesday, January 31 R.F. Kuang’s bestseller Yellowface will kick-off the winter/spring series. A recent Reese’s Book Club pick, Yellowface follows authors June Hayward and Athena Liu who were supposed to be twin rising stars. But Athena’s now a literary darling while June is literally nobody. Who wants stories about basic white girls, June thinks. So when June witnesses Athena’s death in a freak accident, she acts on impulse and steals Athena’s just-finished masterpiece with plans of publishing it as her own. Complications, as they say, ensue! Other titles for “Books Over Coffee” 2024 include: The Three of Us by Ore Agbaje (February 28, “Black History Month” selection), Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (March 27), West With Giraffes by Lynda Rutlidge (April 24), Night of the Living Rez by Morgan Talty (May 29) and Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (June 26). “Books Over Coffee” begins at 12 noon in the Library’s Lovell Room. Copies of all books are currently available for loan at the library’s Circulation Desk. The titles are also available for loan on Kindle and Nook eReaders. For further information, call 203.385.4162 or visit the Stratford Library at 2203 Main Street in Stratford, Connecticut. Timely information is also available on the library’s website at: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

Post navigation