Stratford

Stratford News: FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 9, 2024

On January 09, 2024 at approximately 6:56am Stratford Patrol Officers responded to the 500 block of Surf Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival Patrol Officers found one vehicle involved and one occupant who had serious injuries. The occupant was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Stratford Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident, expect traffic delays and road closures in the area for several hours.

If you have any information regarding this accident, please contact our Traffic Division at: 203.385.4158.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

