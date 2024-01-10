Stratford News: FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

On January 09, 2024 at approximately 6:56am Stratford Patrol Officers responded to the 500 block of Surf Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival Patrol Officers found one vehicle involved and one occupant who had serious injuries. The occupant was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Stratford Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident, expect traffic delays and road closures in the area for several hours.

If you have any information regarding this accident, please contact our Traffic Division at: 203.385.4158.