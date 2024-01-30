Youth arrested on gun chargedue to parking violation

On Saturday January 27, 2024, Bridgeport Police Officer Salce was patrolling the area of the Greens Apartment Buildings when he observed a vehicle parked in a limited parking zone for beyond the extended timeframe. While approaching the vehicle the male party exited the vehicle holding his waistband and proceeded to flee from the approaching officer. Officer Salce gave chase and apprehended the party without incident and subsequently located a loaded firearm on this male party, ( GLOCK 19) with an extended magazine containing 30 live rounds of 9mm ammunition as well as 1 loaded in the chamber. The firearm was tucked into his waist and then in spandex type leggings, no holster.

The male party later identified as a juvenile was also previously involved with 4 other gun charges. The juvenile was charged with the following:

Carrying Pistol w/o permit

Illegal Possession of Weapons in a M/V

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon

Violation of Large Capacity Magazine Req.

Reckless Endangerment 2nd

Interfering with an Officer

An order to detain was also completed and the juvenile was taken to JDC. Officer Salce was also assisted by Officer Santoro helping him subdue this male safely as well as Officer Mendoza.

