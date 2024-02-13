BAN ON ALL TANDEM TRACTOR TRAILERS AND EMPTY TRACTOR TRAILERS AHEAD OF WINTER STORM

UPDATE:

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES TANDEM AND EMPTY TRACTOR TRAILER TRAVEL BAN LIFTED

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the order that went into effect earlier today banning travel by all tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers on all limited access highways in Connecticut because of the impacts of the winter storm has been lifted as of 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The order was enacted in coordination with Connecticut’s neighboring states – including Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island – which also implemented similar travel bans on their roads. Those states are also planning to lift their travel bans as the winter storm begins to wind down.

The governor continues to urge everyone traveling on the roads to use caution to the greatest extent possible as truck crews are clearing the roads.

Ban on All Limited Access Highways Takes Effect at Midnight on Tuesday and Remains in Effect Until Further Notice

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to the severe winter storm that is anticipated to impact Connecticut, he has signed an order banning all tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers from traveling on all limited access highways statewide effective at 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, and remaining in effect until further notice.

This travel ban on tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers is being implemented in coordination with the neighboring states of New York and Massachusetts, who are enacting similar bans on their roads during the storm.

Limited access highways are those designed to carry large volumes of traffic at generally high speeds and have controlled access with on and off ramps. (For a list of limited access highways in Connecticut, click here.)

“During the peak periods of the storm, we are anticipating treacherous conditions that will make travel very difficult,” Governor Lamont said. “We’ve consulted with our neighboring states and have decided as a region that it’s in the best interest of safety to enact this travel ban on tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers during the duration of the storm.”

The Office of the Governor will send out a notification when it has been determined when this ban will be lifted.