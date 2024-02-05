5th Annual Rach’s Hope PJ Gala: March 23rd at Fairfield Theater Company (FTC):

The not-to-be-missed charity event of 2024!

On Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, Westport-based non-profit Rach’s Hope will host their 5th Annual PJ Gala at FTC The Warehouse in Fairfield, Connecticut. PJ Gala guests are invited to wear “pajama-chic” attire, a signature spin to their annual night of food, fun, and dancing for a cause.

This year’s epic night of Hope and celebration features live music by local favorites Michael Cantor and fan-favorite Fairfield rock band Ellis Island, phenomenal food by AMG Catering, and Tito’s cocktails. Partygoers will also enjoy an unforgettable evening while browsing an exciting live and silent auction and connecting with friends – new and old.

Rach’s Hope supports local families navigating the critical illness of a child by providing nutritious food, lodging, transportation, and encouragement so they can focus on being present for their ailing children. Established by Lisa, Alan, and Ellie Doran to help other families with children battling a critical illness, the Dorans founded Rach’s Hope in remembrance of Rachel, a Staples High School graduate and rising senior at Cornell University. Rachel died at the age of 21 in 2018 after a month-long battle with Steven’s-Johnson Syndrome (SJS) and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis Syndrome (TENS), rare reactions to common medications. The community support they received became the healing mission for Rach’s Hope – to ensure that no family goes through the illness of a child alone- by offering financial assistance and Hope to families.

To purchase tickets or donate, visit RachsHope.org, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.