Bridgeport News: 2 People Shot

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 11, 2024

On Saturday early morning, February 10th, 2010, at approximately 1:42am, Bridgeport Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 1300 Main Street, downtown area. Upon arrival, officers found a crime scene just south of Congress Street on Main Street. A perimeter was set-up to secure the crime scene. Shortly thereafter, the Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center (EOC) advised of two parties with gunshot wounds dropped off at an area hosptial. Two male parties were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Both were fired upon while traveling south on Main Street.

The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau responded and began a criminal Investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective Aaron Rivera at 203 581-5179. Citizens can also contact the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (X8477).

