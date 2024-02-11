Bridgeport Drug Bust: Guns, Cash, and Stolen Motorcycle Seized!

On February 7, 2024, officers working under the direction of Bridgeport Police Lieutenant Trevor Niestemski and Sergeant Michael Paoletti concluded a month-long investigation into 28-year-old Anthony Durham of Bridgeport CT for suspected narcotics and weapons violations. Search warrants were obtained for an apartment in the 200 block of Broad Street as well as a vehicle being used by Anthony Durham. Police officers located Durham inside his parked vehicle within the Charles F. Greene Homes Housing community.

As police officers approached the vehicle one of the occupants, later identified as 19-year-old Dominick Francis of Derby CT, fled the vehicle engaging police in foot pursuit. Francis was quickly apprehended, placed under arrest, and found to be in possession of a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with high-capacity magazine and narcotics. Francis also had an outstanding arrest warrant for Failure to Appear in the 1st Degree. Bond is $75,000. Francis was charged additionally with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Transfer of a Pistol, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Illegal Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine, Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Violation of a Protective Order, and Interfering with a Police Officer. Bond is $100,000.

Durham was located in the vehicle and immediately placed under arrest for an outstanding domestic violence warrant. Durham is charged with Assault in the 3rd Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree, and Disorderly Conduct. Bond is $25,000.

Search warrants were executed on Durham’s vehicle and at his apartment in the 200 block of Broad Street. Officers seized an additional (2) 9mm semiautomatic pistols, narcotics, over 10 thousand dollars in US paper currency, jewelry, and drug factory equipment. A stolen motorcycle was also recovered inside the apartment.

Anthony Durham was charged additionally with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Transfer of a Pistol, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Illegal Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine, Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, Operation of a Drug Factory, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell. Bond is $250,000.