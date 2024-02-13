Parolee Busted: Trumbull Police Seize Drugs and Cash in Routine Vehicle Stop

Trumbull Police recovered cocaine, heroin, and cash from a Bridgeport man who was out on parole after his vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. The operator, Phillip Rorie, age 49, of Marigold Avenue, Bridgeport, was also found to have a small plastic bag containing a white rock-like substance, and over $1000 in cash in his possession.

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, at about 2:30 a.m., a Trumbull officer stopped a vehicle on Route 8 Northbound for an equipment violation and the vehicle’s registration was suspended due to insufficient insurance. When the officer approached the car, he observed multiple $20 bills laying on the front passenger seat and other items consistent with drug packaging scattered throughout the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

The officer also observed a small black zippered pouch partially concealed under the driver’s seat which was found to have several plastic bags containing 30 bags of crack cocaine, and 95 folds of heroin. It was also discovered that Rorie, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was on parole as the result of numerous previous arrests for narcotic sales, and that he was to now be remanded into custody. Rorie was then taken into police custody and charged with Sale of Narcotics, Possession with Intent to Sell Narcotics (2 counts).

He was remanded to custody by Parole and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on February 20, 2024. Rorie was also issued an infraction for Misuse of Registration and Insufficient Insurance.