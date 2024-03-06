Bridgeport News: Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

On March 3, 2024, at approximately 10:15 pm Bridgeport Police responded to ShotSpotter activations (15 rounds) within the 300 block of Wells Street. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the location of the gunfire.

Upon arriving in the area, Officers were unable to locate a victim or a crime scene. A short time later, 2 male victims presented at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The first victim, a 21-year-old Bridgeport man, arrived at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to an extremity (leg). The second victim, an 18-year-old Bridgeport man, arrived at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to his extremities (leg and arm). Both victims have injuries that are described as non-life-threatening. They are listed in stable condition.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the criminal investigation. Multiple items of evidence were located on the sidewalk in front of 2509 Main Street (Max’s Grocery Store). Those items have been collected and processed by the Police Department’s Detective Bureau and Patrol Division. This appears to be an isolated incident where the victims were targeted.

Detectives conducted interviews, canvassed the area, and documented their investigation. The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for your help in solving this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Ken McKenna, at 203-581-5245. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.