MAYOR GANIM AND THE CITY OF BRIDGEPORT ANNOUNCES GLASS RECYCLING AT THE BRIDGEPORT TRANSFER STATION

BRIDGEPORT, CT – The City of Bridgeport is pleased to announce residents can now bring separated glass for recycling to our transfer station.

As a part of the City of Bridgeport’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and addressing solid waste issues, specific bins for residents to voluntarily recycle glass have been established at the transfer station on Asylum Street. Examples of recyclable glass includes glass jars (mayonnaise, tomato sauce), glass liquor bottles, and glass dishes.

These new bins, courtesy of Oak Ridge Recycling, give Bridgeport environmentally minded residents a way to recycle and save the city money.

“Tipping fees for Bridgeport’s municipal solid waste continue to rise,” stated Mayor Ganim. “These new bins at the transfer station give residents who chose to separate and recycle glass a free destination to bring that glass, knowing it will be recycled properly. This also gives Bridgeport residents the opportunity to add to the ongoing commitment to sustainability and support recycling efforts within our City.”

How to: Keep a separate bin at your house for your glass bottles and containers. Please rinse/clean out the containers before bringing them. Bridgeport residents can use the transfer station free of charge. Bring your bin to 475 Asylum Street with your bin and dump your glass directly into the green Oak Ridge bins, marked “glass”. The glass will be transported to Urban Mining in Beacon Falls and used in the creation of cement/concrete, thus lowering those products’ carbon footprint.