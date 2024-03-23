BRIDGEPORT POLICE MAKE SECOND ARREST IN VIOLENT ARMED ROBBERY OF EAST SIDE JEWELRY STORE – THIRD ARREST EXPECTED LATER THIS WEEK

The Bridgeport Police have made significant progress in the case of the violent armed robbery at an East Side Jewelry store that occurred on June 10, 2023. On March 15, 2024, 32-year-old Adam Buster of Bridgeport was arrested at his place of employment in Shelton by the Bridgeport Regional Task Force Officers. Buster faces charges of Robbery in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Larceny in the First Degree in connection with the robbery at ABC Jewelry on Boston Ave. His bond was set at $750,000. On March 20, 2024, Jermaine Ogrinc, 38, also of Bridgeport, currently held in custody by the CT Department of Corrections, was served with a warrant for his involvement in the same robbery. He faces charges of Robbery in the 1st Degree and Larceny in the 1st Degree, with bond set at $750,000. Additionally, a third suspect, Michael Stinson, 50, also of Bridgeport, is anticipated to be served with a warrant on March 22, 2024, for his role in the robbery. Stinson, currently in DOC custody on unrelated charges, faces similar charges of Robbery in the 1st Degree and Larceny in the 1st Degree, with a bond of $750,000 set by the court. The arrests come as the result of an extensive investigation by the department’s Robbery/Burglary Squad, with further progress expected in the near future.

Post navigation