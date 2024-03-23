Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Uncategorized

BRIDGEPORT POLICE MAKE SECOND ARREST IN VIOLENT ARMED ROBBERY OF EAST SIDE JEWELRY STORE – THIRD ARREST EXPECTED LATER THIS WEEK

ByAlex

Mar 23, 2024

The Bridgeport Police have made significant progress in the case of the violent armed robbery at an East Side Jewelry store that occurred on June 10, 2023. On March 15, 2024, 32-year-old Adam Buster of Bridgeport was arrested at his place of employment in Shelton by the Bridgeport Regional Task Force Officers. Buster faces charges of Robbery in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Larceny in the First Degree in connection with the robbery at ABC Jewelry on Boston Ave. His bond was set at $750,000. On March 20, 2024, Jermaine Ogrinc, 38, also of Bridgeport, currently held in custody by the CT Department of Corrections, was served with a warrant for his involvement in the same robbery. He faces charges of Robbery in the 1st Degree and Larceny in the 1st Degree, with bond set at $750,000. Additionally, a third suspect, Michael Stinson, 50, also of Bridgeport, is anticipated to be served with a warrant on March 22, 2024, for his role in the robbery. Stinson, currently in DOC custody on unrelated charges, faces similar charges of Robbery in the 1st Degree and Larceny in the 1st Degree, with a bond of $750,000 set by the court. The arrests come as the result of an extensive investigation by the department’s Robbery/Burglary Squad, with further progress expected in the near future.

By Alex

Related Post

State News Uncategorized

GOVERNOR LAMONT URGES APPROVAL OF LEGISLATION STRENGTHENING CONNECTICUT’S PAID SICK DAYS STATUTES

Mar 19, 2024 Alex
Uncategorized

Bridgeport Police Make Breakthrough Arrest in Jewelry Store Robbery Case

Mar 18, 2024 Alex
Uncategorized

Man Shoot Self With Nail Gun

Mar 17, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

Mar 23, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Basement Flooding Causes Electrical Fire

Mar 23, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Carpool on Bishop Avenue

Mar 23, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Route 8 Crash

Mar 23, 2024 Alex