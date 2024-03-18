Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Juvenile Arrested for Armed Robbery in Fairfield

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 18, 2024

FAIRFIELD, CT – On March 17, 2024, at approximately 8:11 PM, the Fairfield Police Department
responded to a report of a possible robbery in the area of New Hampshire Avenue, Fairfield.
Initial reports indicated that several juveniles had been threatened at gunpoint by individuals wearing ski
masks who had fled the scene. According to the victims, they were riding their bicycles when they were
approached by the suspects. The suspects reportedly displayed firearms and a knife while demanding the
belongings of the victims. Fortunately, no physical injuries were reported.


Patrol Division personnel, working in cooperation with the Investigative Division, quickly identified a
suspect and located the juvenile at their Fairfield home, where they were subsequently taken into custody
without incident.


The juvenile was charged with Robbery 1st Degree (53a-134), Threatening 1st Degree (53a-61aa),
Carrying of Pistol without Permit (29-35(a)(1)), and Larceny 5th Degree (53a-125a). A court appearance
date was set for March 18, 2024, at 9:00 AM at Bridgeport Superior Court for Juvenile Matters.
Fairfield Public Schools were promptly notified of the incident. Although this was not a school-related
incident and there is no threat to schools, actions have been taken to prohibit the suspect from school
grounds pending the disciplinary process.


This appears to be an isolated incident between parties known to each other, and there is no indication of
any ongoing threat to the public. However, this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional
information is urged to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (203) 254-4800.
Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus
your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Possible Break-In

Mar 16, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield Community Implements Measures to Address Beach Party Concerns

Mar 15, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Power Outage

Mar 10, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Juvenile Arrested for Armed Robbery in Fairfield

Mar 18, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Bridgeport Police Make Breakthrough Arrest in Jewelry Store Robbery Case

Mar 18, 2024 Alex
Milford

Milford News: I-95 Crash

Mar 18, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport Announce the Return of Household Bulk Pickup

Mar 18, 2024 Alex