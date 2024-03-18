Juvenile Arrested for Armed Robbery in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, CT – On March 17, 2024, at approximately 8:11 PM, the Fairfield Police Department

responded to a report of a possible robbery in the area of New Hampshire Avenue, Fairfield.

Initial reports indicated that several juveniles had been threatened at gunpoint by individuals wearing ski

masks who had fled the scene. According to the victims, they were riding their bicycles when they were

approached by the suspects. The suspects reportedly displayed firearms and a knife while demanding the

belongings of the victims. Fortunately, no physical injuries were reported.



Patrol Division personnel, working in cooperation with the Investigative Division, quickly identified a

suspect and located the juvenile at their Fairfield home, where they were subsequently taken into custody

without incident.



The juvenile was charged with Robbery 1st Degree (53a-134), Threatening 1st Degree (53a-61aa),

Carrying of Pistol without Permit (29-35(a)(1)), and Larceny 5th Degree (53a-125a). A court appearance

date was set for March 18, 2024, at 9:00 AM at Bridgeport Superior Court for Juvenile Matters.

Fairfield Public Schools were promptly notified of the incident. Although this was not a school-related

incident and there is no threat to schools, actions have been taken to prohibit the suspect from school

grounds pending the disciplinary process.



This appears to be an isolated incident between parties known to each other, and there is no indication of

any ongoing threat to the public. However, this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional

information is urged to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (203) 254-4800.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus

your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.