Mayor Ganim Attends the Yale Mayors College in Washington, D.C.

Bridgeport, CT – On March 5th, Mayor Ganim attended the Yale Mayors College in Washington, D.C.; an intensive one-day peer-driven roundtable that offers a highlight interactive environment with case studies from participants and other leading global cities. Participants are typically joined by 150 global CEOs and policy figures for the linked Yale CEO Summit. This year, Mayor Passero of New London and Mayor Ganim were the only two mayors from Connecticut in attendance at the summit. Notable business leaders that were also in attendance included CEOs of T-Mobile, AOL, and American Airlines.

“It’s very exciting being able to attend the Yale Mayors College in Washington, D.C.; it’s a huge deal to be able to learn from and collaborate with other mayors and business leaders,” stated Mayor Ganim. “The most interesting thing is being able to hear other perspectives on what it means to lead and how we can all come together to continue to best serve our communities through guidance we all get to share with each other. I appreciate every opportunity I get to continue to learn while in spaces like these.”

This year’s theme for the summit was The Secondary Business Effects of the Primary Election Season: Lessons on Guiding Investor, Workforce, Customer, & Community Harmony. As this was the key topic, mayors from other cities and towns were able to share information regarding work being down within their communities. Mayor Ganim primarily focused on brownfields and the waterfront in Bridgeport; both of which are scopes of work that are currently in progress of reconstruction and development within the City. Safety and security were also in the discussion during the summit, as these two areas of interest are a common top priority for cities and towns, including Bridgeport.