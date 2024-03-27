STRATFORD LIBRARY OFFERS “PASSPORT TO CT LIBRARIES”

The Stratford Library has announced that it will offer its patrons the opportunity to enter and win one of two state-wide gift card prizes. To celebrate “National Library Week” during April, participants can let their library card open the doors of over 100 Connecticut libraries by participating in the month-long Passport to Connecticut Libraries Program. Sponsored by the Connecticut Library Association, the program invites residents of all ages to explore the amazing diversity of public libraries.

Every participating library will offer a passport to their patrons (one for adults and one for children under 18) as well as a small gift upon sign-up. The patron will then visit at least five participating libraries during the month of April, having the passport stamped once at each library. Completed passports will be turned in to the Stratford Library by May 10, 2024 where it will be sent to Woodbridge Library for final drawings for winners. Winners, who will be awarded a $200 Visa gift card, need not be present to win.

For further information about the Passport to Connecticut Libraries program and a full list of participating libraries, call the Adult Services Department of the Stratford Library at 203.385.4164.