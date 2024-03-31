“Sunday Afternoon Talks” at Stratford LibraryMohegan Culture & Tradition Topic for April 14 Program

The Stratford Library will continue “Sunday Afternoon Talks”, its series of informative and entertaining

talks featuring prominent local guest speakers, on Sunday, April 14 at 2 pm. Guest speaker David Eichelberg will discuss, “Mohegan Tradition: Culture and History”. The talk is free and open to the public.

“Mohegan Tradition: Culture and History” will cover the history, culture, and traditions of the Mohegan

people that originate in the 1630s. The Mohegan Story starts when a man named Uncas rebelled against the Pequot Nation. Following his rebellion, he is banished from the tribe and asks his loyal followers to go with him in search of their own lands. Uncas takes his loyal warriors and families and move westward across the Thames river and ends up in modern day “Fort Shantok”, the Home of the Mohegan Nation.

David Eichelberg is the Outreach and Tradition specialist for the Mohegan Tribe. He graduated from

Mitchell College in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in sports management. As a young boy, he learned from his father and grandfather about his Mohegan history and culture and was brought to tribal meetings, drum practices, and other events. When he was older he was a part of the “Unity of Nations” drum group, as well as learning how to traditionally dance in the Eastern War style of powwow dancing. He currently leads the tribe’s boys drum group along with teaching male dance classes. According to Eichelberg, “Working to promote our tribal identity and culture has given me great joy over the past two years and I strive to learn as many traditional teachings and way of life as I can to honor the sacrifices of the Mohegan men and women before me.”

The “Sunday Afternoon Talks” series, hosted by Charles Lautier of Stratford, is held from 2-3:30 pm in the

Stratford Library Lovell Room, 2203 Main Street in Stratford.

For further information visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org or call the Library at: 203.385-4162.