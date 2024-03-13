Tour Of School Slated For Closure

Vintage construction that leaves utility components exposed in hallways is a shared architectural challenge affecting daily routines for students in multiple schools. The reliance on aging steam boiler systems complicates temperature regulation, necessitating unconventional measures like winter window openings. Hall School’s infrastructure challenges offer insight into broader issues affecting the district. As discussions around improvements gain momentum, the focus remains on addressing these shared concerns to create secure and conducive learning environments for all schools. The call for action becomes a collective imperative, emphasizing the shared responsibility of the district in tackling infrastructure woes.