Bridgeport News: BRIDGEPORT POLICE PATROL DIVISION MAKES STOLEN FIREARM ARREST

On Monday, April 8, 2024, around 6:00 pm, Bridgeport Police Officers Alston and Kamara responded promptly to a report from a victim who claimed he had been threatened with a firearm at the PT Barnum Apartments. The officers swiftly conducted an investigation, resulting in the recovery of a stolen black Springfield 9mm firearm from Hamden, loaded with 11 live rounds and ready for use. 23-year-old Kamali Cennamo was arrested and charged with Threatening 1st Degree, Theft of a Firearm, Carrying a pistol without a Permit, and Interfering with an officer. Cennamo’s bond was set at $75,000. This arrest underscores the dedication of Bridgeport’s Police Patrol Division to maintaining community safety.

