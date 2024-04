2024-04-08@7:49pm–#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Emergency Center received an Apple iPhone emergency activation of a crash on Boston Avenue. Firefighters searched but could not locate the wreck. A callback to the phone was an open line with no one answering. Firefighters continued to search with no luck.

Last week the ECC received a crash report on I-95 exit 27A. Apparently the phone fell out of the car while making the turn.