Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport Announce the Return of Household Bulk Pickup

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport announced the return of the Household Bulk Trash Pickup Program for 2024. This program gives residents the opportunity to discard large items, such as furniture and appliances, that may be difficult to transport to the Transfer Station and are not part of regular weekly trash collection. The program will have different guidelines for removal this year, where residents will be able to discard trash on scheduled date periods specified by the Department of Public Facilities, depending on the district. This will further give residents the flexibility to have their pickup completed at a time that is most convenient for them.

Public Facilities has established a dedicated phone number for residents to be able to ask questions regarding trash pickups at 203-576-7124. A staff member will be able to accommodate all inquiries in both English and in Spanish. Doorhangers will be distributed to households in each district with instructions in English and Spanish. Residents are encouraged to visit the Household Bulk Pickup Program webpage to view the list of acceptable and unacceptable items for pickup.

Mayor Ganim stated, “As we make our way through 2024, I’m very excited to bring this program back to our residents, as this will continue to mitigate the issue of illegal dumping within our City. I was very pleased by the amount of work done by our Public Facilities staff during the Bulk Trash Pickup program last year and I’m confident that we will see a smooth removal process this year as well.”

Residents can expect Public Facilities to make two rounds of household removals at different time periods, depending on the districts they live in. If you are unsure of what district you live in, please view the Council District Map.